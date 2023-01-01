Pricing starts at $125 depending on the delivery location from The Big Chicken off the Marietta Square.
Our superior storks have a classic font, include a handmade bow and use premium vinyl on the ”bundle” keepsake that stays for once the stork flies away.
We do not put marketing signs on the stork or in your yard and hope you pass our in
Pricing starts at $125 depending on the delivery location from The Big Chicken off the Marietta Square.
Our superior storks have a classic font, include a handmade bow and use premium vinyl on the ”bundle” keepsake that stays for once the stork flies away.
We do not put marketing signs on the stork or in your yard and hope you pass our information along to your friends and family.
Typical rentals are for 7 days, and we can customize whatever you’d like on the stork.
Proud pup (cat), big brother or sister, or any other custom sign is $25 extra per sign.
Mailbox bows can also be added for $25
Delivery Locations
Delivery Locations
Delivery Locations
We were born in Buckhead and delivered at Piedmont Hospital and service Brookhaven and Sandy Springs. (Typical deliveries start at $125 based on mileage)
The storks are located in Cobb County, and we deliver to Smyrna, Vinings, Kennesaw, Acworth and Marietta.
We can also deliver to Paulding County including Hiram and Dallas.
About Us
Delivery Locations
About Us
After receiving a stork as a gift with my first born, I was able to meet neighbors who have turned into lifelong friends.A little over a year later, I was pregnant with my second girl and decided to join the stork franchise.Creating and delivering these signs brings me so much joy and hope they do the same for you!